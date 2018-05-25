Susan Morrison: Hi-ho, hi-ho, it’s off to the cinema we go

I’ve always had a soft spot for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Our friends of restricted stature are indeed Stakhanovites of the diamond mining industry and show commendable solidarity with a female comrade in need of help. They give her board, lodging and glass case to lounge about in.

Mind you, the lads could have learned to clean their own gaff. Not that our fugitive princess does much domestic duty herself. She has a way with wildlife, if you watch the Disney film. One whistle and she’s got a hedgehog scrubbing the oven out. You have no idea how narked I was when I discovered you could trill a tune all you wanted, squirrels and robins were not going to swoop in and make with the Mr Sheen.

Our dwarves also take it in good part when some random prince rocks up and snogs our sleeping beauty, then they naff off together. Royals, eh?

That famous film is appearing on a big screen at the Hidden Door Festival in the old State Cinema here in Leith. It’s a swan song for an old picture house, and great festival to support.

What an invitation. Come to Leith and hi ho with us behind a hidden door!

