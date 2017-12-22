Susan Morrison: May you be merry but stay safe

Forget that American nonsense, this is the real Black Friday.

It’s the last Friday before Christmas. Many office workers will decide to have a little festive cheer before heading to spend a few days in the bosom of their families. And who can blame them?

There is every possibility that ankles will be sprained, clothes will be stained and there may be mysterious bruises tomorrow.

May that be the worst of your damages, my friends, and may you wake up with only minor injuries to your dignity, and a lot of unaccounted for loose change in your pockets. No, I don’t know how that happens either.

To the great folk in the NHS who will tend to the fallen, the tripped and the volcanic in temper and spew, we salute you.

To all of you, a very merry Christmas.