Susan Morrison: Meet villains, pirates – and me – in Leith

It’s summer and the Shore is looking good, so get yourself a bit of Fit o’ the Walk vibe, and join us at the Leith Festival.

The variety of events is wonderful, and it’s all down to a tiny committed committee who work like Trojans to make it happen.

You can tour Leith Docks by bus, you can take in exhibitions, performances and walks. Actually, you can join one particular walk at 2.30pm this Sunday, with me.

We’re taking a Walk on the Wild Side, to meet the villains, pirates, Italian lady rope dancers and fugitive bankers who have graced the dockside in years gone by.

Come and join us, details on the Leith Festival website.

