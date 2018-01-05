Susan Morrison: The city where it’s Hogmanay every week – apparently

Oh good heavens, where are my manners? A good New Year to you all, and many may you see.

The Stand Comedy Club had the privilege of seeing many of our foreign visitors over the Hogmanay season.

One young man from America said he was looking forward to going to Aberdeen.

Once the shock of that statement had worn off, I asked him when he was travelling North and he said in a week or so’s time and he looked forward to doing the whole Hogmanay experience again, in Aberdeen.

We never quite worked out if he thought we did that every weekend or Aberdeen was in a different time zone.

There are those who think it’s in a parallel universe.

I do worry slightly about what will happen to that backpacking young man if he leaps from the train in the Granite City and starts bellowing ‘Happy New Year’ and hugging random Eberdonians. I fear it will not end well.

