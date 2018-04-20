Susan Morrison: Turmeric colonic irrigation is not for me – or is it?

Thank you for the kind wishes and support sent to me when my breast cancer was diagnosed.

I know it’s not a Scottish thing to talk about illnesses and feelings and annoying things like that. We leave emoting to the Americans or, at least, to the one American lady I met recently who was just a font of knowledge on the subject of alternate treatments for cancer.

I am telling you here and now, I am not having a turmeric colonic irrigation. Shoving a hosepipe up my bahookie is not and never will be part the treatment plan.

What is part of the plan is the MRI scan, and the date came through with incredible speed.

Apparently, I have to lie in this machine perfectly still for approximately an hour. And I will not be allowed to talk. For an hour. Silence. For 60 minutes. Me. Not speaking. Gob shut. Jings.

Where can I bulk buy turmeric and a flexible hosepipe?