Susan Morrison: Victory for #pee4free campaign!

The power of the hashtag! No sooner had we launched our #pee4free campaign than Network Rail caved.

Bet they saw the CCTV footage of me shimmying under the turnstile at the Waverley Station toilets and thought, best not battle with the Mary Barbour of the paying bogs.

Closely followed by, how in the name of the wee man did she get that bahookie under there?

Sometime in 2019, they say, all charges will be abolished. Can’t help but notice that they are installing free water fountains before the charges go.

Obviously, the plan there is to get us drinking as much as we can for free, and then we’ll have to spend a penny to spend a penny whilst the dread turnstile is still there.

READ MORE: Susan Morrison: An inconvenient revolution is coming – #pee4free