Susan Morrison: Why you won’t find a single stroppy lion in Inverness

Fancy a night out? Of course you do. Leith Folk Club, January 9. Fabulous singer/songwriter Dean Owens will be appearing there.

It’s in Victoria Park House Hotel and it’s only a tenner.

Few musicians, particularly Scottish ones, can boast that his great-great-grandfather lies in a grave in Inverness with a tombstone that reads Lion Tamer, but he really can.

A man of great talent. Dean that is. I’m sure his lion-taming great-great-grandaddy was equally great at this job.

Well, how many stroppy untrained lions do you see in Inverness? I rest my case.

Go on, fight your way through the forest of discarded pines to have a darned good night out to dispel the January blues.

