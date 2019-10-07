The Edinburgh artist doing great things to fund cancer research – Angus Robertson

Stockbridge’s Saorsa Art Gallery is hosting a great charity fundraiser for cancer research. A hundred small works of art are on sale priced from £100 each with proceeds going to charity.

Tommy Fitchet of gallery launched the first charity exhibition in 2016 after his mother was treated for cancer.

He has gone on to raise thousands of pounds with annual charity sales.

Tommy is one of Scotland’s most talented landscape artists and has exhibited in galleries in Arran, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London.

His work is also in private collections around the world. All of his work is original and every piece is unique, a one-off and he doesn’t sell prints of any of his work.

Truth be told I actually know Tommy from walking our dogs in Inverleith park, rather than being knowledgable about the art-world.

We bump into one another most mornings and I think he’s doing a great thing with his cancer charity fundraiser. If you get the chance, visit his gallery on Deanhaugh Street in Stockbridge and support this worthy charity initiative.