The theory Ann Widdecombe is a comedy character is NOT true – Vladimir McTavish

This may comes as a surprise to younger readers but Ann Widdecombe actually used to be a serious politician.

I was watching her offensive and historically inaccurate speech to the European Parliament last week in the company of a fellow comedian, a politically engaged millennial whose knowledge of last-century politics is somewhat sketchy.

Watching Widdecombe’s speech, he said he thought it demeaned politics that “characters like that are allowed to stand for election”.

When I questioned him on this, it transpired that he did not actually believe her to be a real person. He was labouring under the understandable misapprehension that the woman is actually a comic character, along the lines of Mrs Brown or one half of Hinge and Bracket.

My friend is 25 years old, and so was only aged three when Tony Blair came to power and Ms Widdecombe lost her Cabinet post in 1997. Younger people only know her from her appearances on Strictly Come Dancing, I’m A Celebrity and other such “reality” trash on TV.

I had to point to my friend that the true “reality” is that not only is Anne Widdecombe a real person but that those xenophobic views are not some comedy act but her true opinions.

I think that demeans politics much more. I suspect Nigel Farage welcomed her into the Brexit Party as it made him look liberal and statesmanlike by comparison. The sooner we live in a country independent of these lunatics the better.