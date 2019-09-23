Thomas Cook collapse: my heart goes out to customers and staff – Angus Robertson

The demise of such a venerable company will be the subject of debate – but the travel industry has changed beyoud recognition, says Angus Robertson

My heart goes out to all Thomas Cook customers and staff. The bankruptcy of the world’s oldest travel company is having a profound impact on tens of thousands of people.

Not only are 150,000 UK tourists going to need to be repatriated, but 22,000 staff face redundancy, 9000 of them in the UK. The impact is not just being felt in the UK. Thomas Cook has 600,000 customers in other countries. A huge operation is under way to bring people home.

No doubt there will be a big debate about the reasons for the failure of such a venerable and respected company which has been operating for 178 years. The travel business has changed radically in recent years with low cost carriers, people self-booking holidays online, and political instability at home and abroad.

If you have been caught up as a Thomas Cook customer you should visit the special website set up by the Civil Aviation Authority: www.thomascook.caa.co.uk. People scheduled to return to the UK within the next 12 hours or who are having problems with their accommodation or need special assistance can ring 0300 303 2800 in the UK or +44 1753 330 330 from abroad.