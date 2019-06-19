Tory leadership contenders fight for control of Titanic as iceberg looms – Steve Cardownie

The battle for the leadership of the Conservative Party and therefore the position of Prime Minister predictably continues to dominate the news and will do so for some weeks to come – but the candidates have done nothing to endear themselves to the public at large and the contest is comparable to a fight to see who will take over the bridge of the Titanic as the iceberg approaches.

Given that all the candidates have openly expressed their opposition to a second independence referendum, with Michael Gove (he of nose-candy fame) saying at the weekend that he would not facilitate “in any circumstances” another vote if he became Prime Minister, it is little wonder that many Scots view the contest as a competition between Cambridge-educated elitists intent on denying Scotland its democratic right to determine its own future.

One thing is for sure – they all underestimate the determination of the populace north of the Border if they think that it will be easy!

READ MORE: Support grows for Rory Stewart ahead of Boris Johnson showdown