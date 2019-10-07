UK’s Brexit advice is so bad it’s going viral on social media – Helen Martin

THE UK Government’s advice on how we should all be prepared for Brexit is a soaring trend on social media. Television adverts (plus those in newspapers) have bizarre content.

How to travel throughout Europe, how businesses should get ready for changes to exports or imports, how to trade in animals or animal products, how to move goods between Ireland and Northern Ireland, how to live and work in a EU country, how to check your passport and pay higher insurance for health cover... that’s some of it.

Needless to say, how on earth can any of that ‘guidance’ be accurate when so far, we have no idea of what deal, if any, is going to be made.

None of that stuff will be down to the UK, any more than how to make sure your medicine is available, how to make sure you can stay in the EU if you work there, how you can maintain food supplies, how to prepare for a lack of adult social care, and how to avoid the black market.

Even the EU doesn’t know what any of the answers will be unless we stay in the single market and revoke leaving.

Not only are the adverts full of nonsense, producing tears, laughter and rage from TV viewers, but it is of course a massive ad bill paid for by the public purse, and giving the impression that preparing for Brexit will save your company, your health, your job or your life as an ex-pat.

A better strategy might be asking our resident astrologer Claire Petulengro to round up a squad of top fortune tellers and give us their opinion of what will happen.