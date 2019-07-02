What ticket sales tell us about Edinburgh’s extraordinary festivals – Angus Robertson

Edinburgh’s summer festival season is officially up and running, and there’s something on which should appeal to everybody.

Movie buffs have been able to enjoy the Edinburgh International Film Festival over the last fortnight.

The world’s longest continually-running film festival didn’t disappoint movie fans with a strong range of homegrown films and international gems. The three main prizes included the Michael Powell Award for outstanding British feature fiction, which went to Farming by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje; Best International Film went to Miia Tervo’s Finnish refugee drama Aurora; and Best Documentary was awarded to Ben Asamoah’s first feature film Sakawa.

Filmgoers were also able to see Robert the Bruce, written by and starring Angus Macfadyen.

Next up on the 2019 festival programme is the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival starting on 12 July, the Edinburgh Food Festival starting on 19 July, the Edinburgh International Festival, Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Edinburgh Military Tattoo on August 2 and Edinburgh Book Festival on August 10. All in all, Edinburgh is the biggest festival city in the world and nearly half of all tickets are sold to people in Scotland.

So whether you are a visitor to the Scottish capital or this is your home, there is something here for you.

With a few weeks to go until the most popular events kick off you still have the chance to get tickets for many shows.