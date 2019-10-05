Why Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast is worth a listen – Hayley Matthews

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast is not too hippyish and can give you a real lift if you are feeling overwhelemed, writes Hayley Matthews.

At peak chaos this week I stood feeding Oryn a cheesy sausage bean bake using my index finger as a spoon, outside Greggs, in the rain, while waiting on Harris finishing school. It’s been busy and I’ve needing something to settle my head from the juggling act that is life and so I’ve turned to the podcast.

I’d never got into them before, I suppose I’ve been guilty of being a lazy listener, switching on a radio station and expecting the genre that it promises. However, in today’s world of convenience at every level, we can afford to be a bit more demanding when our brain needs some food for thought and so my podcast cherry was popped.

I wish I’d done it sooner but they always say that timing is everything and I’m really appreciating the value of the podcast just now and genuinely feel my life and mental state has been better for it this last week.

A friend put me on to The Goop Podcast run by Gwyneth Paltrow and Elise Loehnen and wow what a deep, inspirational and stimulating listen it’s been so far.

From episodes on emotions, to why fear is good, raising successful children and talking about the gun issues in America, my mind has been distracted and my curiosities fed.

I’ve binge-listened in the last few days and am now an expert on how to stay in a connected state, be at one with the world, forgive those who have done me wrong and raise successful children.

I jest, but seriously, I feel a lot more chilled out and it’s been quite nice to have some other chat in my head other than my internal dialogue, which recently, well, let’s just say she’s been a bit of a ‘Debbie Downer’.

The podcasts are presented mainly by Elise with Gwyneth popping in every now and then to answer a question or introduce a podcast and it’s a really nice combination.

There are still so many I want to go through – such as ‘How to fulfill our potential’, ‘Why you should follow your envy’ and ‘The soul of money’ – but the one I keep listening to over and over is on ‘The Beautiful State’ with philosopher Preethaji who talks about the two states, suffering or beautiful. It deserves a listen no matter how ‘sorted’ you feel your life is, and let’s be honest, there aren’t many of us who have it all checked in place.

Preethaji explains how the The Beautiful State is achievable and when humans are functioning in this state, instead of a state of suffering, we enjoy life much more, are better connected to each other as well as the universe and operate more compassionately. Less suffering all round and I’m all for less suffering.

I would highly recommend a listen if you feel overwhelmed and wondering what’s the meaning of it all. That question won’t get answered, but you will feel more at ease with how to go about your life in a better state of mind.

It isn’t too hippyish, it’s all broken down quite well and the conversation between Elise and her guests make it an easy listen. There seems to be something for everyone who wants to question why we feel the way we do, why the world can seem such a harsh place at times and what we can do to get through it as unscathed as possible and with a smile on our face.

If the going gets tough, get to Charlie Miller’s - you’re worth it

I had dropped a few hints during the week that I required a bit of cheering up and some me time.

Shortly after the several hints, Mr Hayley told me how I was booked in for a massage. I’d had a voucher sitting since Christmas that was due to expire so needed used up pronto. However, being a chancer, I took the opportunity to get a well needed haircut too. A Saturday morning of self-love, and it was much needed.

When I get the time to spend a few hours in the hairdressers my favourite place is the Edinburgh Institution that is Charlie Miller.

I adore Charlie and his family and have nothing but admiration for their business achievements.

One of my fondest memories working at STV was interviewing Charlie. Listening to him talk about his love of growing up in Edinburgh, meeting Janet his wife, starting their family and organically growing a business left me feeling very content. I was in awe at how he had become so successful and has remained so sound and grounded.

To see what has been possible when someone has had a visualisation united with mounds of positive energy is incredibly comforting.

How lovely to see this dear man and his family enjoy more than 50 years of successful business and becoming one of the most well-known Edinburgh names, hats off to you all.

I’m not quite sure what his secret is but I do know this: he is a genuine soul who has a strong woman by his side and a tight-knit family filled with love, kindness, and respect. If you have that, then anything is possible.