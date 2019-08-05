Why majority for Scottish independence may be even bigger than new poll suggests – Angus Robertson

A majority of voters now support Scottish independence and an early independence referendum. These are the sensational findings from a poll commissioned from the Tory supporting Lord Ashcroft and covered in detail by Holyrood Magazine and Conservative Home website.

What was widely predicted to happen if Boris Johnson became Prime Minister and pursued his hard Brexit agenda has come to pass. Scotland clearly doesn’t like BoJo or the prospects of Brexit. Finally for independence supporters, there is a sense that the tectonic plates are shifting, while amongst opponents there is private acknowledgement that opinions are changing.

According to the Ashcroft poll, there is a 52-48 per cent lead for independence and a 47-45 per cent lead for an independence referendum within the next two years. This is the first poll lead for independence since March 2017, and the largest lead since a number of polls conducted shortly after the UK voted to leave the EU in June 2016.

As striking as the lead for ‘Yes’ is the wide expectation that a new referendum will lead to Scottish independence. Respondents believe by 52 per cent to only 30 per cent that the most likely outcome will be that Scotland will vote to become independent.

More than six in ten respondents, including nearly 40 per cent of Tory voters and two-thirds of Labour voters say they believe that Brexit makes it more likely that Scotland will become independent in the foreseeable future. While 52 per cent of respondents believe that Brexit strengthens the case for Scottish independence, only a paltry nine per cent believe it strengthens the case for Scotland remaining part of the UK.

Just as one swallow does not a summer make, one poll is just a snapshot. However, it does reflect a wider trend in polling and voter research in Scotland. This is the exact area that my research organisation ‘Progress Scotland’ has been focussing on for recent months. The poll for Lord Ashcroft bears out many of our findings.

Independent polling adviser Mark Diffley has said that we shouldn’t be surprised by the shift towards independence given the gradual uptick in support and political context. He highlights the importance of Labour voters, given that more than a third say they would vote ‘Yes’ as well as the fact that 18 per cent of 2014 ‘No’ voters now back ‘Yes’ versus 11 per cent who have moved in the opposite direction. Until recently that movement was quite balanced. Now a gap is opening up.

Meanwhile, there are a number of things that the poll doesn’t tell us. It didn’t ask the views of 16-17-year-old voters or specifically those of EU citizens, both of which groups were eligible to vote in the last independence referendum. My hunch is that there is an overwhelming majority for ‘Yes’ amongst both. The poll also didn’t have any regional breakdown to see whether there have been identifiable trends in different parts of the country.

Supporters of Scottish independence will feel hugely encouraged by the lead for ‘Yes’ and the prospects for another independence referendum. They will also be encouraged by the potential to grow their lead. The direct choice between an independent Scotland in Europe versus Boris’s damaging and inward-looking Brexit Britain is pretty clear. I am confident that people in Scotland will have their say on the future. I am confident that they will choose a positive future as a confident, successful independent nation in Europe.