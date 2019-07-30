Why Ruth Davidson is now Scottish Tory party leader in name only – Angus Robertson

Ruth Davidson was apparently the future once. For a long time, the Scottish Tory leader was the darling of the media, who clearly wanted the SNP to have some competition.

Now that Boris Johnson has become the new UK Tory leader and Prime Minister, the wheels have well and truly come off the Ruth Davidson PR bandwagon.

One of the first things that BoJo did was ignore Ruth’s advice and sack her close ally David Mundell as Secretary of State for Scotland, replacing him with somebody nobody’s ever heard of, who signed letters in support of the extreme pro-Brexit ERG.

Ruth Davidson says she is against a damaging no-deal Brexit. Her Tory colleagues in Westminster couldn’t give a stuff. Now she can’t even deliver her own Scottish Tory MPs and MSPs.

The fact that Johnson cares so little for her and her colleagues was underlined by his appointment of the Tory MP for Worcester as a new Scotland Office Minister.

Not long ago Ruth’s supporters launched ‘Operation Arse’ to stop Johnson. She supported most of the losing candidates in a desperate attempt to stop the toxic blonde Tory winning.

Now she is the leader of a party in name only. As the Conservative and Unionist Party, it is her boss in London who holds the power. For Ruth there’s no way back to the future.