Why Ruth Davidson is patron saint of lost causes – Steve Cardownie

The Tory Party leader in the Scottish Parliament, Ruth Davidson MSP, is putting her weight behind Jeremy Hunt’s candidature for Conservative leader, having seen her preferred choices, Sajid Javid and Michael Gove, knocked out of the race.

What that will mean for the Scottish Tories’ relationship with their counterparts at Westminster when Boris Johnson is elected remains to be seen, but it still serves as another example of Davidson’s Midas touch.

When she is not busy denying that the people of Scotland have a right to a second independence referendum, she spends her time trying to drum up support for Tory Prime Minister candidates that have as much chance of winning as I have of being the next James Bond.

Move over St Jude, Ruth is after your mantle!

