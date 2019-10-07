Why sending Murrayfield ‘cooncillor’ to China is like episode of Mr Bean – Helen Martin

Last week’s rant about Edibnurgh council projects adding to a rise in council tax seems to have proved correct with a proposed hike of nearly five per cent next year.

Another little piece of council nonsense is the Lord Provost Frank Ross’s plan to fly to China as part of the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce trade mission to Shenzhen.

Green councillors objected to the unnecessary flight re climate change and the environment. Fair enough. The big question is what will Mr Ross (a local “cooncillor” for Corstorphine and Murrayfield) achieve in terms of this trade mission to internationally troubled China?

Is he a chap who can cope with and contribute to the issue of Trump’s trade ban? Will he have any input into how China is dealing with Hong Kong by poisoning and shooting protesters?

And how can he deal with a country celebrating 70 years of Communist party rule?

Despite it making about as much sense as an episode of Mr Bean, councillors voted the trip through by 15-2.

The good news is the sensible idea of banning commercialisation and ruination of our Princes Street Gardens, potentially leading to a much-appreciated stoppage of Edinburgh’s ghastly Christmas and Hogmanay over-tourism and fairground tat.

Preserve the traditional city, don’t over-modernise it, make it an expensive, classic and non-tatty destination, thus cutting back on tourists. It’s not a tough call.