Why SNP councillors back Labour’s Cammy Day over Edinburgh funding – Steve Cardownie

Councillor Cammy Day has taken the opportunity to fire off two letters to the Scottish Government while he is the acting leader of Edinburgh City Council.

He has written to Derek Mackay, the Finance Secretary, asking for more money for the city’s coffers in order that the problems associated with health and social care, as well as the pressing matter of financing the building of much needed social housing, can at least in part be addressed.

He has also written to the Education Secretary, John Swinney, looking for more cash to invest in the rebuilding of four high schools.

Nothing that the absent leader will lose any sleep over (I suspect that any sleep deprivation that he may be suffering at present emanates from sources outwith the city council) and it looks like Cammy has decided not to rock the boat and make waves but to keep his hands firmly on the tiller and steer the council through stormy, but not uncharted waters. But enough of these seafaring figures of speech and give credit where credit is due.

There are many who, if presented with the opportunity that Cammy has, would exploit the situation in an effort to advance the cause of their political group at the expense of their SNP coalition partners, but given that the city council SNP group would also like to secure additional monies to relieve the same budgetary pressures Cammy is more likely to get a pat on the back rather than a kick up the bahookie!