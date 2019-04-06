Why SNP won outright majority and Growth Commission wasn’t populist – John McLellan

People want more of what they like, lower prices, higher wages and less work, writes John McLellan.

It was only one by-election, but for all the talk of the Brexit imbroglio ending British politics as we know it, what we got in Newport was the same old voter apathy cutting turnout by a third, a Labour hold in a Labour stronghold and the party of Government losing votes in mid-term.

Given the mess the Prime Minister is in, Labour should be cruising in regions like South Wales yet its vote was down 12 per cent. UKIP, the party that had apparently made itself redundant, admittedly quadrupled its support but with only 2,000 votes still got nowhere near the Conservatives despite the high profile of their candidate, ex-Tory MP and convicted perjurer Neil Hamilton.

When Parliament can’t give a clear steer about the direction to take, perhaps it was too much to expect a lead from the electorate in one by-election but it appears to contradict recent polling by Lord Ashcroft which suggested political alignment was reshaping around social conservatism, which is as strong among Labour voters as Conservatives. As a mass movement, Scottish Nationalism is no different.

Professor Tom Simspon, of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government, this week argued that economics was becoming less important, but perhaps unfalsifiably it really comes down to people wanting more of what they like and less of what they don’t, plus lower prices for what they need, while earning more for doing less. Nobody ever voted to work harder to pay more tax, after all. The SNP applied these principles immediately after the 2007 election victory; free prescriptions, free tuition fees, road tolls abolished and, in Edinburgh, support withdrawn for a tram line which most people saw as a costly vanity project. Four years later and they had an absolute majority.

It’s why the Tourist Tax is far more popular in Edinburgh than the workplace parking levy; one promises to take cash from people who don’t live here to benefit locals while the other hits the same locals in the pocket. It’s also why the SNP in Holyrood is doing its best to kick responsibility for welfare spending as far down the road as possible.

The question then is how much of the high taxation, pro-migration, climate emergency, liberal approach to crime espoused by the SNP, Labour and Green leadership is actually shared by most voters?

Ashcroft’s research suggested not as many as they might think and a new populist movement backing migration control, a crackdown on crime, soft-pedalling on climate change with higher spending on services could command over a quarter of the vote.

Newport indicates that, far from smashing the old parties as happened in France, most voters just want the established parties to meet their aspirations. In Scotland, the SNP has performed the impressive trick of being both the establishment and a populist movement.

As this Brexit morass illustrates, simple answers to complex questions are dangerous but canny Nationalists know independence won’t come closer by telling people what’s best for them and saying money doesn’t grow on trees. Just ask Andrew Wilson and the SNP Growth Commission what happens when the establishment tries to be realistic with the populists.

If Corbyn will talk to May, then...

Back in May 2017, then Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale suspended nine Aberdeen councillors for the crime of having struck a deal with local Conservatives to keep the SNP group out of power. Her successor Richard Leonard has stuck to this decision and the so-called “Aberdeen Nine” remain frozen out despite a petition calling for their reinstatement.

Across the country, SNP groups run minority administrations because Labour groups can’t do deals with Conservatives and in Edinburgh 11 Labour councillors continue to prop up the SNP-led authority, despite internal tensions over the Scottish Government budget settlement, which gives Edinburgh the lowest grant per had of population than any other Scottish local authority. The strain forced a Labour councillor to quit and caused this Thursday’s Leith Walk by-election. Even without the Aberdeen expulsions, Edinburgh Labour wouldn’t enter formal coalition with the Conservative group of which I’m a member, but the fact remains that local Labour parties are not free to reach agreements as they see fit. What effect then, does Mr Corbyn sitting down with the Prime Minister have on cross-party relations at grass-roots level? Maybe in most cases none, but it does make it difficult to sustain a hard line on council groups seeking to co-operate.