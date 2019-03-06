Why warm weather can bring out more thieves – chief inspector

The past week has seen unseasonable warmth and extended periods of daylight within Edinburgh, which has allowed our communities to get out and enjoy some of the beauty spots across northwest Edinburgh, including at Cramond Beach and Cammo.

Whilst an earlier start to the good weather is always welcome, it too can bring its own challenges from a policing perspective, that I want to take this opportunity to address.

Firstly, if you’re out and about enjoying the good weather or leaving your property unattended, please remember to ensure your homes and sheds are appropriately secured.

There has been a 30 per cent drop in housebreakings at homes across northwest Edinburgh in the last year and I don’t want to give thieves a chance.

The improved weather also means that we are likely to see increased pedestrian traffic, as well as more pedal cycles and motorcycles on the roads.

I would urge all road users to ensure that they travel safely, remain vigilant and show consideration to other road users at all times.

Police Scotland’s Vulnerable Road Users campaign has just been launched and we have a range of useful advice aimed at motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, motorcylists and children online. It can be found at www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe/road-safety.

Finally within this column, I want to highlight the ongoing inquiry to trace missing man James Cornforth, who has not been seen for four weeks now.

The 36-year-old left the Ocean Terminal Shopping Centre at around 3pm on Tuesday, 5 February.

He visited the Tesco Express store on Queensferry Road at around 5.40pm that day and then was seen at the BP garage, Ingliston, at around 8pm, before heading west on foot towards Newbridge.

Since then, however, there have been no further sightings of James and we are continuing with our efforts to trace him, utilising a range of policing and specialist resources.

If anyone believes they can help us find James, then please contact us via 101 and quote incident number 1134 of 7 February 2019.

Chief Inspector David Happs is Local Area Commander for North West Edinburgh.