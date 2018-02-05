Will Gardner: A better internet starts with us

The internet is an important part of many young people’s lives, from school work to games, the online world is where a majority of young people are spending their time.

Tomorrow’s Safer Internet Day provides a key moment when children and young people can take the lead in making the internet a better place and when families and schools can spark conversations about these issues and encourage children to speak up about any worries they may have.

Will Gardner is Director of the UK Safer Internet Centre

Thousands of people across the UK are getting involved, including government and schools in Scotland, to deliver a range of engaging activities on the day to help make a better internet. On the UK Safer Internet Centre website at www.saferinternetday.org.uk we provide a range of resources to help schools and families get involved. You can join the conversation on social media at #SID2018 and make your #ItStartsWithUs pledge.

Technology is fast-moving and empowering children to be responsible, safe and critical thinkers online is essential. At the UK Safer Internet Centre, we speak to thousands of children and young people every year about their technology use and every day they see new trends emerging, bringing both risks and opportunities.

Whilst many parents, carers and grandparents may feel unsure about how to talk to their children about their technology use, they don’t have to be tech experts to begin this conversation.

At www.saferinternet.org.uk/parents we provide some top tips, conversation starters and films, including five ways parents and carers can engage with their family this Safer Internet Day.

1.It starts with an open and honest dialogue

2.It starts with a balanced approach

3.It starts with using the tools available to help you

4.It starts with knowing where to get help

5.It starts with a family agreement

A better internet begins with each and every one of us, whether it’s a parent regularly engaging with their children’s digital lives, a teacher championing online safety in school, a child who doesn’t stand by when they see cyberbullying, or a tech company that takes time to listen to children’s needs. We all have a responsibility to make the internet a better place.

