Otters seen swimming in Edinburgh by bridge in Dean Village

It's not a sight you'd expect to see in the centre of Edinburgh.

But a pair of otters have been spotted in the Water of Leith under a bridge in the Dean Village.

Yuri Cath snapped the picture of the animals on Wednesday morning.

In a tweet, he wrote: "Saw a pair of wild otters this morning in the Water of Leith, right in the heart of Edinburgh!

"Couldn't get a decent photo on my phone (they were also moving around a lot) but we got a fantastic view of them playing on the bank and in the water."

He added: "Context: we lived in the UK for 6 years and never saw an otter. Been back in the country for 1 day and saw them right in Edinburgh :) Our kids were already super impressed just with squirrels - but this was amazing."

He said the otters were on both sides of the bridge at different times but mainly on the upstream side, often in the undergrowth and bank on the east side of the bridge.