‘Out of control teenagers’ causing Stockbridge havoc

A Stockbridge resident has called for more police patrols to stop ‘out of control teenagers’ who he claims are causing havoc around Inverleith Park after four vehicles were vandalised overnight.

Adam Clay, 60, was taking his dog on a walk this morning when he noticed four vehicles in a row parked on Portgower Place had both their wing mirrors damaged with two also having their windscreen vandalised.

He says dozens of teenagers use the park each week as a secluded drinking spot on Friday and Saturday nights and get up to mischief.

Police are investigating last night’s incident which saw damage to vehicles including a Land Rover Discovery and a Volkswagen Golf, leaving the owners to pick up an unwanted bill.

And the management consultant claims the criminal damage will be as a result of the teenagers’ destructive behaviour.

He said: “It has escalated and now they are out of control.

“I have no issue with the kids drinking, it is the no thought of anyone else and causing criminal damage which is absolutely disgusting.

“There is a clear lack of respect for the people around them. Causing wilful damage with people’s property is atrocious.”

It is not the first time vehicles have been vandalised during the night around Inverleith Park.

Meanwhile concerns have been raised at glass bottles being smashed on the pavements on a weekly basis while wheelie bins have been dumped in the Inverleith Park pond on at least three occasions in the past few months.

It is a worrying situation for residents and Mr Clay has said action needs to be taken to deter the youngsters he says are causing the trouble.

He added: “I walk my dog in Inverleith Park multiple times a day and I always have to be cautious. It is pot luck whether the dog steps in the glass or not.

“This has been going on for around a year and something needs to be done.

“It is a scary proposition living around this area when you have drunk teenagers out of control late at night.

“Police patrols would definitely help in the area but I understand the police may be diverted to more serious situations.

“But the police presence would certainly have an impact in protecting public safety. I don’t ever walk in the park when it gets dark in case my dog or I step in the glass. It can be anywhere.

“These teenagers need to know that this destructive behaviour is not acceptable and they need to be punished.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At about 8.20am on Sunday November 25, police in Edinburgh were alerted to a number of vehicles having been damaged overnight in Portgower Place, Edinburgh.

“Officers have attended and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting incident 1216 of November 25.”

