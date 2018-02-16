Outlander cast and crew return to Ayrshire village

Have your say

The Outlander cast and crew will return to a picturesque Ayrshire village next month to film scenes for season 4 of the time travelling romance.

Dunure in South Ayrshire will receive an 18th Century makeover when the crews arrive on Monday, March 5.

The production team have used the village twice before as a location with the harbour and castle featuring in season 3 of the hugely popular television show.

It is understood that Visit Scotland will now include Dunure on the official Outlander map, which tracks locations used in the series, according to a report in the Daily Record.

Bill Grant MP told the newspaper said: “I’m delighted to hear that Dunure will once again feature as a location for Outlander.

“It’s a gem of a village, and the arrival of a film crew brings a boost to the whole area.

“I know too that some of my constituents have landed jobs, including as ‘extras’ during filming.”

Filming of season 4 of the show is now well underway in Scotland with other locations including Crieff, Perth, Falkland, a graveyard outside Falkirk and Cumbernauld Glen.