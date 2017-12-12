Outlander fans given Season 4 teaser

Have your say

Outlander fans have been given a teaser of what lies ahead in Season 4 of the hugely successful time travelling fantasy.

With the break between series dubbed ‘droughtlander’ by super fans, producers have revealed a tiny snapshot of what happens to lead character Jamie and Claire Fraser following the Season 3 finale which was broadcast to UK viewers last night.

After escaping from Jamaica, their ship Artemis is wrecked in a storm with the two washing up on a beach in Georgia.

It appears from the new clip that the couple may make their home in America, at least for a while.

Fans of the show will know that the couple’s daughter, Brianna, remains in the United States - albeit 200 years in the future.

Season 4 is based on Diana Gabaldon’s book Drums of Autumn.

According to reports, Jamie’s Aunt Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy) will play a big role in the next part of the story.

She leaves Scotland with her husband after the Battle of Culloden and buys a plantation in North Carolina.

Young Ian Fraser will also remain a key character and will be joined by his new dog, Rollo.

Season 4 is due to screen in Autumn 2018.