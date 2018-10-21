Outlaw King and Braveheart actor slams Scottish film studio failure

Have your say

Outlaw King actor James Cosmo has criticised the failure to build a film studio in Scotland.

The 70-year-old, who also starred in the 1995 smash-hit Braveheart, is frustrated that the nation failed to capitalise on the previous success of Mel Gibson’s film.

Over 20 years later there remains no high-end film studio in Scotland despite plans which have been in the works for several years.

Cosmo, who plays the role of Robert the Bruce’s father in the upcoming movie starring Chris Pine, called on the country to support its film industry.

He told the Sunday Mail: “A successful film showing a great country like ours has huge financial implications.

“Braveheart brought in hundreds of millions of pounds to this country.

“That’s why it’s so important to support the Scottish film industry to the fullest.

“I’m making His Dark Materials just now – a long-running series for HBO and BBC Worldwide. It’s being filmed in Wales, where they have four studios.

“Four studios? That doesn’t look too good for us. I really hope we get our finger out and build proper studios. It should have been done by now.”