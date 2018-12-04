Outrage as thieves steal Christmas toys and charity cash in Fife break-in

Have your say

Grinch-like thieves ruined Christmas for needy children after nicking toys donated for struggling families at a community centre.

Just a day after a Christmas fair was held at the Hayfield Community Centre, Kirkcaldy, Fife, heartless thieves broke into the building and ransacked it.

Donations given to the Cottage Family Charity, to be distributed to young families in the area, were stolen along with computer equipment and cash.

The raid happened between 1pm on Sunday, and 6.20am on Monday.

Secretary of the community centre, Rosemary Potter, said it was devastating to lose the presents which had already been wrapped.

She said: “What they’d taken were some toys that were going to the kids at Christmas, some money that had been collected by people, and office equipment.

“It was a bit devastating - the gifts had been bought and wrapped.

“The money raised was going to local children and families in need - in the area there is a lot of child poverty.

“I think the community would be quite shocked, that people would stoop that low to steal from their own.”

Around £800 was taken in cash from the appeal fund, after a Christmas fair on Saturday.

But generous donors have stepped in to replace office equipment.

Inspector Joanne McEwan said: “The Hayfield Community Centre held a Christmas Fayre which had been well attended by local residents.

“The money and toys that were stolen from within were due to be donated to the Cottage Family Charity, which supports young families in Kirkcaldy.

“Those responsible for this incident have taken vital funding for a charity, as well as gifts intended for children in need at Christmas and we are actively pursuing various lines of inquiry to identify the culprits.

“We are urging anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the community centre during Sunday afternoon and Monday morning to contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any other information relevant to our investigation should also get in touch.”