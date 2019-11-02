Over 1,000 Scots from Edinburgh and Glasgow invited to join assembly discussing climate change

The Climate Assembly UK will advise Parliament on how people want us to meet the net-zero target. Picture: Getty Images

A total of 597 invitations from the UK-wide body are being sent out to people with Glasgow postcodes, while a further 448 are going to Edinburgh postcodes.

It comes after six cross-party committees at the House of Commons commissioned the new Climate Assembly UK, to seek views on how emissions can be reduced.

A total of 30,000 people across the four nations of the UK are being asked to take part, with invitation letters landing on people's doorsteps from November 6.

The UK Government has already set a target of achieving "net-zero" emission by 2050 - with the Scottish Government aiming to do so five years sooner than this.

Work to set up the new citizens assembly commenced ahead of Parliament being dissolved on November 6 for the general election.

It is hoped starting work on the project now will mean the assembly's report will be available to the new Parliament sooner.

Setting out a plan

Rachel Reeves, chair of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee, said: "Adopting the net-zero target was a major milestone for the UK, reflecting the strong cross-party support for action on climate change.

"We now need to set out a clear road map for the actions to achieve net-zero. It's very clear that we will all need to play a part in meeting this target and that we all share a responsibility to future generations to do so.

"Finding solutions which are equitable and have public support will be crucial. Parliament needs to work with the people and with Government to address the challenge of climate change.

"The Climate Assembly UK will advise Parliament on how people want us to meet the net-zero target, and suggest policies that the Government can implement to secure success."