Over 7,000 people sign petition to save Glasgow’s People’s Palace and Winter Gardens from closure

Just under 7,500 people have signed a petition in a bid to try and save the People’s Palace and Winter Gardens from closure.

It has been reported that that the much-loved museum and visitor attraction will close indefinitely by the end of the year as a result of maintenance and safety access with an estimated £7 million needed to keep the Victorian landmark open.

Glasgow City Council have said that the iconic location is set to close ‘indefinitely’ as doesn’t have the funds to cover it.

It is understood that the main issues arise from the Winter Gardens, but as the fire escape from the People’s Palace requires access to the glasshouse, it will also have to close.

The news has since sparked a petition on Change.org which has been since been signed by thousands.

Started by Gavin Cunningham, it reads: “The museum and glasshouse was opened on January 22 1898. At the time, the east end of Glasgow was one of the most unhealthy and overcrowded parts of the city, and the People’s Palace was intended to provide a cultural centre for people

“Glasgow City Council are obliged to maintain and keep open this gift to the poor of the city and all its people thereafter.

“This is not political. This is a reminder to Glasgow City Council that a vital piece of the city’s heritage, a free space for families, an educational resource for all cannot be allowed to go to ruin purely because it has been neglected.”

One supported who signed the petition added a comment saying: “It would be a tremendous loss to the east end of Glasgow should the Winter Gardens be closed indefinitely.”

The council have admitted that they do not know how long the Winter Gardens will remain closed but that they will not commit until a plan is in place.

It is understood that bosses are “working on options”.

A spokesman said: “The Winter Gardens will unfortunately have to close at the end of this year, due to concerns about the safety of the structure beyond that point. We are currently working on options to allow the People’s Palace to remain open independently of the gardens.

“At this stage, we do not know how long the Winter Gardens will remain closed. However, we estimate that investment of between £5m and £7.5m will be required to make it safe for public use.

“With that in mind, we are currently examining how we use both the People’s Palace and Winter Gardens.

“The aim is to secure a sustainable, long-term future for an iconic building in one of the city’s most loved spaces.

“A full report of the plans will be submitted to elected members and the relevant committee in due course.” A spokeswoman for Visit Scotland said: “Partnership and collaboration is at the heart of Scottish tourism and VisitScotland will continue to work with local industry and businesses to develop and deliver innovative initiatives to continue to grow the visitor economy.”

You can sign the petition HERE