Over -75s face losing free TV licence as BBC look to cut costs

The BBC is considering a restriction on free television licences for people aged above 75 following a study showing that pensioners are becoming richer.

According to data, more than 4.46 million homes with older residents receive a free television licence after the policy was introduced in 2001 to help pensioners save £150.50 a year.

However, a reform of the policy could be underway by 2020.

Under suggested proposals, the age of eligibility could be increased and means testing could apply. The free licence could also be removed from pensioners above 75 who live with younger relatives.

Early estimates suggest that the free TV licence for over 75-year-olds will cost the BBC £745 by 2022.

Last month, Lord Hall said that the current system could not be guaranteed going forward with a final decision expected next year

A spokesman for the BBC said: This is an important discussion paper which we are studying carefully.

“The government concession ends in 2020. We are going to be consulting on the same terms. It might be a concession on the same terms, it might be a different concession.”