A number of vehicles are thought to be damaged following a blaze at a Midlothian car showroom in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Emergency crews raced to DLG Autos in Bonnyrigg overnight after a fire broke out at around 2am.

A video posted on Facebook shows police blocking off the area to locals as the blaze burns behind fence outside the showroom.

It is understood several cars were damaged in the incident.

More to follow.