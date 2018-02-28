Paedophile jailed for filming himself raping 11-year-old girl

A SELF-CONFESSED paedophile who repeatedly raped an 11-year-old girl was jailed for seven years yesterday.

A judge told sex predator Norman Nicholl: “Child rape is a detestable crime, which requires a lengthy sentence by way of punishment.”

Lord Uist also ordered Nicholl, known as Wes, should be kept under supervision for a further six years in order to protect the public – and in particular young girls – from serious harm from him.

Nicholl, 50, formerly of Leith, was earlier found guilty of raping the girl at a house in Lanark on several occasions between November 2005 and August the following year.

A jury heard how he filmed himself having sex with the girl, now aged 22.

The victim said she was too young to fully understand what was going on at the time, but recalled Nicholl undressing her and groping her. A month after his rapes of the schoolgirl ended Nicholl, a painter and decorator, was spared a jail sentence for three offences of indecency towards girls aged between nine and 11. He was placed on probation and told to attend sex offender group work and given a six-month restriction of liberty order.

Defence counsel Matt Jackson told the High Court in Edinburgh: “His position to me is that he is mindful that his actions were wrong and that his motivations are also entirely wrong.”

Mr Jackson added: “He has said to me that he does wish to avail himself of any help which may be given to him.”

Lord Uist said: “He is a self-confessed paedophile.” The judge referred to a psychological report prepared on the sex offender, which described him as being adept at presenting in a superficially likeable and personable manner.

Nicholl was placed on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.