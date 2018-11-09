Pair arrested after ‘frightening’ armed robberies in Bathgate

Two people have been charged in connection with three armed robberies and a housebreaking in Bathgate.

The incidents happened in Hopetoun Street, George Street and Millburn Road areas between Friday 2nd November and Thursday 8th November.

A 28-year-old man and 29-year-old woman have now been arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten said: “These were frightening events for all involved and would have been undoubtedly distressing for the local community.

“Our inquiries into these incidents are ongoing and I would ask anyone with information who hasn’t yet come forward to do so as soon as possible.

“We are committed to tackling these type of incidents and will always use all resources at our disposal to investigate thoroughly.”

Chief Inspector Alun Williams, Area Commander said: “We will not tolerate such behaviour in our area and the pair are now held in police custody to appear in court.

“I want to thank the public for their support during our investigation and provide reassurance that we are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with these incidents.”

The man and woman are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday 12 November.

