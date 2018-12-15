Pair jailed for brutal Kirkcaldy samurai sword and machete attack

Two people who tried to kill a man with a sword and a machete have been jailed.

Leeanne Napier and Mark Wilson, both now aged 36, were convicted at Livingston High Court on 19th November 2018 for the attempted murder of a 48-year-old man in Miller Street, Kirkcaldy.

Napier and Wilson went to the man's house around 4pm on April 21 this year over an ongoing dispute. As soon as he opened the door, they began their attack.

The victim attempted to run back into the house, where he was followed and where Napier and Wilson continued to stab and slash him.

The man, who sustained a number of serious injuries to his face and body, managed to take hold of one of the weapons and the duo fled the property.

Members of the public contacted police after seeing the victim in the street covered in blood.

Officers attended and recovered the weapon, and the Scottish Ambulance Service took the victim to the Victoria Hospital.

Officers then received further calls relating to a man with a weapon and a woman with bloodstained clothing in the Bandon Avenue and Windmill Green areas.

On a search of the area a second weapon, described as being a 'Samurai'-style sword, was found hidden in the hedge of a property in Windmill Green.

Napier made her way to Victoria Hospital and was subsequently arrested there, while Wilson was traced and arrested at an address in Kilda Crescent.

At Glasgow High Court, Wilson was sentenced to 12 years while Napier was given 10 years in prison.

Detective Constable Sam Girdwood of Kirkcaldy CID, who led this investigation, said: "This was a vicious and sustained attack which has left the victim with permanent scarring to his face and body.

"Such violence on our streets is unacceptable. This incident caused serious alarm to the local community, and we welcome a custodial sentence for Napier and Wilson.

"I want to commend and thank the members of the public who called police and quickly helped us establish the movements of Napier and Wilson.

"This enabled us to secure vital evidence and swiftly trace both the weapons and those responsible.

"Be assured that we will continue to use all resources at our disposal to tackle violence and bring those responsible for such crimes to justice."