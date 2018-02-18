Paloma Faith reveals she’s a ‘massive fan’ of Nicola Sturgeon

Have your say

Paloma Faith has revealed that he’s a “massive fan” of Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The award-winning artist is such an admirer of the SNP leader that she’s afraid she would be stunned into silence if the two ever met.

She told the Sunday Post’s iN10 magazine: “I’m a massive fan of Nicola. I wouldn’t mind her attending a concert but I think I would be too star-struck.

“I don’t often get star-struck but when I’m in awe of someone I wouldn’t know what to say.

“So I hope if she does decide to come along that she’s quiet about it.”

Paloma Faith’s praise comes a day after fellow singer Morrissey criticised Sturgeon at a gig in Glasgow.

The former frontman of The Smiths received a mixed response when asking if ‘anyone actually liked Nicola Sturgeon’ with some of the SSE Hydro crowd deciding to leave mid-show.

