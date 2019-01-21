Part of London Road cordoned off as police probe sex assault

Have your say

A section of London Road in Edinburgh city centre has been taped off as police investigate a reported sexual assault of a 30-year-old woman in Royal Terrace Gardens.

The attack was reported to police at around 3.30am on Monday, 21 January.

A police cordon is in place and two officers are standing guard. Picture: Contributed

A cordon is currently in place around a section grass and pavement at Blenheim Place, near to the junction of London Road and Leith Walk, with two uniformed officers in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the reported sexual assault of a 30-year-old woman in Royal Terrace Gardens.

“The incident was reported to police around 3.30am on Monday, January 21.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 285 of January 21.”

An area of grass and pavement on Blenheim Place is cordoned off. Picture: Contributed

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: Rugby star’s plea to help family’s visa campaign | Pool and leisure centre closure fears amid cuts | Traffic and travel

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital