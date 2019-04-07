Partner in emotional tribute to Mayfield dad found dead

THE devastated partner of tragic Ross Taylor has paid an emotional tribute to her “perfect soulmate.”

Mr Taylor, 30, vanished from his family home in Mayfield last Sunday stressed and agitated over his son’s illness.

Partner Laura D'Arcy and son Lewis

His body was found on Friday in grounds at Crichton Castle after a frantic search by friends, family, police, workmates and strangers.

“Right now I have no words,” partner Laura D’Arcy posted on Facebook. “I don’t think I will ever find the words.

“Ross was the most caring and sensitive guy and the perfect daddy and partner.”

A massive police search was launched after Ross disappeared - with dogs, drones and two helicopters scrambled.

Mr Taylor had been “stressed” after six-mon-old son Lewis had major open heart surgery in January after being born with a defect.

“I would just like to thank each and every one of you who helped in the search for Ross whether that was sharing my posts, putting posters up or physically coming to my house and asking where to look!

“I had complete strangers coming to my door willing to go out in the rain/snow to help bring him home. Unfortunately he was already gone.”

Ms D’Arcy also thanked her local businesses who donated supplies to volunteers as they spent days out searching in poor weather.

Staff at Tesco contributed sticky tape, water and fruit while bakers Baynes donated pies and sausage rolls.

“I cannot express how thankful I am for the kindness and determination that was shown by so many people,” said Ms D’Arcy.

“I wish it was a better outcome and I still expect him to walk through the door. I will carry him within my heart for the rest of my life he truly was a remarkable man who had so much to live for. If only he had seen that.”

Ms D’Arcy also revealed Mr Taylor’s engagement ring was found during the search before his body.

She also urged anyone experiencing mental health problems to seek help and talk to someone.

“I urge people to speak out. If you need someone to talk to please please do not bottle it up. Don’t keep the silence to yourself.

“If you ever see someone on their own looking upset or out of place, stop and talk to them. Smile at strangers in the street, hold the door open for someone.

“It’s the little things that can change a person’s mood instantly. I do not want another family to go through what I am.

“My soulmate is gone and my heart has shattered but I need to go on for the sake of our children.

“The future without him is not worth thinking about but I will take it each day as it comes and bring our children up the best I can possibly do.”

The Samaritans helpline is on 116 123.

