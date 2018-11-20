Passenger head-butted and kicked in head on Edinburgh-Dunblane train

A passenger was head-butted and kicked in the head in an assault on board a train from Edinburgh Waverley to Dunblane.

Three men boarded the service at Linlithgow shortly before midnight on Saturday, 17 November and pushed the victim following a verbal altercation.

After arriving at Polmont at approximately 11.50pm, the victim was followed off the train by the three men, one of whom head-butted him.

The victim fell to the ground before being kicked in the head by another one of the men.

The three suspects re-boarded the service and then left the train at Falkirk Grahamston.

British Transport Police officers believe a number of other passengers on board the train took pictures and videos of the incident and are appealing to them, or anyone else who witnessed it, to get in touch as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 769 of 17/11/18.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

