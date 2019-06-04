Passenger in his 20s confirmed dead on cruise ship off Newhaven

A PASSENGER has died on a cruise ship currently at anchor off Newhaven Harbour, it has been confirmed.

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Another two passengers were also fell sick on the Norwegian Getaway ship but their illnesses are believed to be unrelated to their fellow passenger's death.

A Police spokesperson said: "Police in Edinburgh were made aware that a man in his twenties had passed away on board a ship on Sunday 3 June. The ship docked in Newhaven Harbour on Monday 4 June. The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

"Whilst docked in Edinburgh, two people were taken into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service in connection with medical matters which are believed to be unrelated to the man’s death."

Paramedics were called to the harbour this morning to reports someone was taken ill on board.

Incident response units, the Risk and Resilience Department and police officers are known to be at the scene.

The giant cruise shiphas a capacity of 3,969 and a crew of 1,640.

A spokesperson for Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today to attend an incident in Newhaven. We dispatched our special operations team and one ambulance to the scene.”

The boat is too large to dock and requires tender boats to be sent out to bring passengers back to shore.