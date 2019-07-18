Passenger takes ill on Birmingham-Edinburgh Flybe flight

Have your say

A passenger was taken to hospital after taking ill on board a Birmingham to Edinburgh Flybe flight this afternoon.

The mid-air emergency on board the aircraft was first highlighted by the flight tracker site Plane Finder.

A Flybe spokesman said: "Flybe can confirm that the above flight landed as scheduled at Edinburgh Airport this afternoon with a passenger-related medical situation on board.

"The passenger was assisted by cabin crew prior to landing and the aircraft was met on arrival by local responders who have taken the passenger to hospital."