Pedestrian hospitalised after being struck by vehicle on Hanover Street

A PEDESTRIAN has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the Capital’s city centre.

Police and ambulance services attended the scene at the Princes Street end of Hanover Street at around 6:55pm on Friday evening.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

The victim is thought to have been crossing the street when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

He was taken to hospital, however a Police Scotland spokesman confirmed his injuries were serious, but not life threatening.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.