Penicuik snooker club thug pays up after stamping on pal’s head

A DRUNK thug who punched a former pal unconscious and then stamped on his head as he lay unconscious on the ground has been ordered to pay his victim £3000.

Martin Rogan, 35, left victim George Oxtoby unconscious for more than an hour after he savagely attacked him from behind in a snooker club last year.

Cowardly Rogan – who had downed ten pints of lager and six shots of Jagermeister before the assault – felled the unsuspecting 61-year-old with a single punch.

The thug was then seen to stamp on the man before being dragged away by shocked drinkers at The Crescent Snooker Club, in Penicuik, Midlothian.

Rogan claimed Mr Oxtoby had attacked him with a cue during an argument over a game of pool while the pair had been pals a few months previously before launching his own revenge attack.

Following the attack the victim was rushed to hospital where medics said if he had not been treated so quickly there was “a real potential danger to his life” and without the urgent medical assistance “he would not have survived”.

Rogan had admitted the assault during a previous court hearing and he returned to Edinburgh Sheriff Court for sentencing yesterday.

Sheriff Robert Fife told Rogan the CCTV footage of the attack had been “pretty dreadful viewing” but stopped short of jailing the thug.

Sheriff Fife said: “In my view there was a complete loss of control. It wasn’t just the punch but what followed afterwards that was distressing.

“You should be under no illusion that I was considering a lengthy custodial sentence but what I am going to do is make a community payback order as a direct alternative to custody.”

Rogan was ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work and told he must pay Mr Oxtoby £3000 as punishment for the attack.

Previously the court heard the pair had clashed over a bet on a pool game in January last year where Mr Oxtoby is said to have whacked Rogan with a cue during the bust-up.

The two men, who had been friends “for many years” before the pool cue incident, then met and words were exchanged with each other in the toilet of the snooker club on August 20 last year.

CCTV shown to the court showed Rogan, from Penicuik, leaving the club before re-entering and heading to the bar area where Mr Oxtoby is standing with his back to his assailant.

Rogan is then seen to swing a massive punch which leaves his victim lying unconscious on the floor of the bar.

The cowardly attacker was then seen to stamp on the man’s head and body three times as he lies prone and unable to defend himself.

Mr Oxtoby was rushed to the ERI where he was kept in overnight and allowed home two days later with “no significant or lasting injury”.

Rogan pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Oxtoby by punching him to the head causing him to fall to the ground unconscious and repeatedly stamp on his head and body, to his injury and danger of life at the club, on Jackson Street, Penicuik, on August 20 last year.

