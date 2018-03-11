Pensioner badly hurt after being knocked down by double-decker bus

Have your say

A pensioner remains in a critical condition in hospital after being knocked down by a double-decker bus.

An East Coast bus was involved in a collision with a 68-year-old woman - who suffered serious leg and chest injuries.

The incident occurred in Melville Crescent in the west end of Edinburgh shortly after 7pm on Friday.

Police inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Diversions were put in place until around 10.30pm while emergency services attended the scene.

Three fire crews were dispatched to the scene from McDonald Road and Toll Cross.

Sergeant Kos Papakyriakou, of Police Scotland, said: “The woman is currently described as being in a critical condition and we continue to work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

“As part of this, we’d ask anyone who witnessed this or who has any information which may be relevant to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.