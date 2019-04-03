Pensioner hit by car while crossing Bruntsfield road

Have your say

A 69-year-old woman was hit by a car as she crossed the road in Bruntsfield this morning.

The incident, involving a silver Skoda Superb car, happened on Leven Street at the junction with Glengyle Terrace, at about 11:50am.

The incident happened on Leven Street. Pic: Google Maps

The woman was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment for an ankle injury.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward with information about what happened.

In a statement, police also said the vehicle involved stopped at the scene.

Inspector Roger Park, from the Road Policing Unit at Fettes, said: “While the woman required hospital treatment, her injuries were, thankfully, not more serious.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was on Leven Street on Wednesday morning and witnessed what happened, or anyone who has any information relevant to our inquiries.

“In addition, any motorists who believe they have dash-cam footage, which captured this incident should also contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information should contact Road Policing Unit at Fettes via 101, quoting incident number 1253

