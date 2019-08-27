Pensioner in hospital after Arthur's Seat rescue

A pensioner was stretchered off Arthur's Seat this afternoon by a fire service line rescue team and paramedics.

Five appliances were called to Arthur's Seat following the 999 call at about 2:5pm, and crews went to the man's aid near the foot of the Dry Dam. He was then taken off the hill and driven to hospital.

The elderly man was rescued from Arthur's Seat.

READ MORE: Woman, 19, rescued from Arthur’s Seat in dramatic early hours operation

A fire service spokeswoman said the elderly man had been stuck up Arthur's Seat after hurting himself but she was unable to say what caused his injuries.

The spokeswoman said the man's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.