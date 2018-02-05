Pensioner’s body found on Leith footpath

Have your say

An 81-year-old man’s body has been found on a public footpath this morning in Leith.

Police were called to Seafield Road at around 10.40am this morning following concerns for a man lying on the ground.

A body was recovered by police on Seafield Road, Pic Lisa Ferguson

Ambulance crews raced to man’s aid but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed an investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

Leith resident John Betts, 46, said: “I was taking a car to the garage when I came across the police cordon. I was close enough to see that a body had been covered up. It’s awful news.

“A private ambulance was at the scene and there must have been about nine to 10 police officers.”

A cordon was in place for a number of hours but police have now vacated the area.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh responded to a public footpath in Seafield Road at around 10.40 a.m. on Monday 5th February following report of concern for a man lying on the ground.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service also attended and the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, which is currently being treated as unexplained, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”