Portobello High School boasts a very impressive list of celebrities amongst its former pupils, while many other celebrities have resided in Edinburgh’s nearby seaside suburb.
How many of the celebs in our photo gallery did you know attended Portobello High School or have lived in the area – and did any of them go to school there at the same as you?
1. Shirley Manson
Garbage singer Shirley Manson grew up in Stockbridge but later bought a home in Joppa, just to the east of Portobello, where she can often be spotted out on walks along the sea front. Photo: Third Party
2. John Robertson
Former Portobello High School pupil John Robertson is currently the sporting director of Inverness Caledonian Thistle. He is best known for his two spells at Heart of Midlothian, totalling about 18 years, where he is the club's all-time leading goalscorer. Robertson earned the moniker "The Hammer of Hibs" as he scored a record 27 goals in Edinburgh derbies v Hibernian. Photo: Third Party
3. Ewen Bremner
Edinburgh-born actor Ewen Bremner went to Portobello High School. His roles have inluded playing Daniel "Spud" Murphy in Trainspotting and its 2017 sequel T2 Trainspotting as well as parts in blockbusters such as Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk Down. Photo: Third Party
4. Jackie McNamara
Ex-Celtic captain Jackie McNamara went to Portobello High School. He won 33 international caps playing for Scotland, and was a member of the squad that played at the 1998 FIFA World Cup. Photo: Third Party