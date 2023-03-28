News you can trust since 1873
10 Edinburgh celebrities who went to James Gillespie's High School, including Outlander actor Sam Heughan

Edinburgh’s James Gillespie's High School boasts an impressive list of famous names among its former pupils, some of whom have acquired legendary status.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 15:23 BST

If you’ve ever wondered where legendary author Dame Muriel Spark or Outander actor Sam Heughan went to school, we’ve got the answers for you.

How many of the celebrities in our photo gallery did you know went to James Gillespie's High School in Edinburgh, and did any attend the same one as you or your children?

1. James Gillespie's High School pupils who found fame

The much-loved funnyman, who formed one half of The Two Ronnies alongside Ronnie Barker, attended James Gillespie's High School in Marchmont, and the Royal High School. Corbett died in 2016.

2. Ronnie Corbett

Alastair Sim famously played Ebenezer Scrooge on the big screen, and although there have been countless versions of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol in the years since, not one has come close to Sim’s 1951 film, Scrooge. Edinburgh-born Sim, who died in 1976, was educated at Bruntsfield Primary school and James Gillespie's High School.

3. Alastair Sim

Robert Cavanah was born in Edinburgh and attended James Gillespie's High School, followed by the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in 1986. He played Adam Carnegie in the ITV1 series The Royal and played Tommy Grant EastEnders. He has also starred in Outlander and The Crown, among many TV shows and films.

4. Robert Cavanah

