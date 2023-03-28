Edinburgh’s James Gillespie's High School boasts an impressive list of famous names among its former pupils, some of whom have acquired legendary status.
How many of the celebrities in our photo gallery did you know went to James Gillespie's High School in Edinburgh, and did any attend the same one as you or your children?
1. James Gillespie's High School pupils who found fame
2. Ronnie Corbett
The much-loved funnyman, who formed one half of The Two Ronnies alongside Ronnie Barker, attended James Gillespie's High School in Marchmont, and the Royal High School. Corbett died in 2016. Photo: Third Party
3. Alastair Sim
Alastair Sim famously played Ebenezer Scrooge on the big screen, and although there have been countless versions of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol in the years since, not one has come close to Sim’s 1951 film, Scrooge. Edinburgh-born Sim, who died in 1976, was educated at Bruntsfield Primary school and James Gillespie's High School. Photo: Third Party
4. Robert Cavanah
Robert Cavanah was born in Edinburgh and attended James Gillespie's High School, followed by the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in 1986. He played Adam Carnegie in the ITV1 series The Royal and played Tommy Grant EastEnders. He has also starred in Outlander and The Crown, among many TV shows and films. Photo: Third Party