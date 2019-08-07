What has the internet been searching in relation to Edinburgh?

10 of the weirdest questions the internet has to ask about Edinburgh

We've all been guilty of asking google obvious, and sometimes downright bizarre questions when nobody else is around.

Of course, if enough people search for something online, Google autocomplete picks up on the demand. Using Google and the "answer the public" tool, here are some of the most bizarre questions people have asked about Edinburgh online.

Once nicknamed Auld Reekie due to the stench of sewage and smog in the city way back when, Edinburghs reputation must have stuck - in spite of it being voted one of the cleanest capitals in 2018.

1. Why is Edinburgh so dirty?

Well, its only the capital of Scotland, hosts the worlds largest arts festival and has both old and new towns that are UNESCO World Heritage sites.

2. Why is Edinburgh important?

You can practically hear locals chuckling at this one.

3. Why is Edinburgh pronounced Edinboro?

Its an interesting kind of person who asks Google whether an attraction designed entirely around the concept of being scary is, well, scary.

4. Are Edinburgh dungeons scary?

