10 of the weirdest questions the internet has to ask about Edinburgh
We've all been guilty of asking google obvious, and sometimes downright bizarre questions when nobody else is around.
Of course, if enough people search for something online, Google autocomplete picks up on the demand. Using Google and the "answer the public" tool, here are some of the most bizarre questions people have asked about Edinburgh online.
1. Why is Edinburgh so dirty?
Once nicknamed Auld Reekie due to the stench of sewage and smog in the city way back when, Edinburghs reputation must have stuck - in spite of it being voted one of the cleanest capitals in 2018.